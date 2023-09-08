Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.61% of Boyd Gaming worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 340.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,716,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,956. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

