Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $103.18 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $103,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

