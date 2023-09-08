Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $36.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. 26,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,484. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

