Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $50.65 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,239 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $50,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $9,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 3,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,359. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.