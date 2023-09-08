Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $52.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 6.17% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The stock has a market cap of $760.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.