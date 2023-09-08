Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,075,886 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,886 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.44% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $42,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock remained flat at $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

