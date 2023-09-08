Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,386 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 221,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

