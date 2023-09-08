Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 37,981 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $120.03. 25,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,453. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

