Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,171 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.77% of Energizer worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

