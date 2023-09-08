Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 62,648 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,648 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $89,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,318,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NPO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

