Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 954,536 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 954,536 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.08% of Griffon worth $56,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,148.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 6,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -6.77%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

