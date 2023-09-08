GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,751,024.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,751,024.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 142.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 363.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

