Geller Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $162.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.