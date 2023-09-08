Geller Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 866 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $289.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

