Geller Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

