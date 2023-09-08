Geller Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Prologis stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.