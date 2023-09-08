Geller Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.14.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.08. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

