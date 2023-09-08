Geller Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.