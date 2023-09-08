Geller Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

