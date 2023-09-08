Geller Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

View Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.