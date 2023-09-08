Geller Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

