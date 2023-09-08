Geller Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $89.97 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

