Geller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,522 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

