Geller Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

