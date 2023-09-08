Geller Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after buying an additional 2,003,259 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.89 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

