Geller Advisors LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

