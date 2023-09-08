Geller Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $69.20 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

