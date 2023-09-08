General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 141.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

