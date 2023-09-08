GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $435.69 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

