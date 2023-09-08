GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

