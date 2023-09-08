GeoWealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

PAYX opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

