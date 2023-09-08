GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

