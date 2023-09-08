GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.