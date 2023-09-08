Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 34,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,425. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

