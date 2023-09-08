Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Trading Down 22.7%

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Free Report) dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 25,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Global Invacom Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

About Global Invacom Group

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

