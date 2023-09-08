Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 13,633 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $30.92.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

