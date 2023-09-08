Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 13,633 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $30.92.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
