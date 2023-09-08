Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

