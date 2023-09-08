GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 657,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.8% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day moving average is $192.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $265.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

