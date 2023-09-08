GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,417 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.