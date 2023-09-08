GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

