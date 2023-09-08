GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,742 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

