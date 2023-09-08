GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,061 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.