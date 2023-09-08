GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $60.83 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

