GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.