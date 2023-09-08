GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,551,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

