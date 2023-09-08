GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.