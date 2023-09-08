GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

AXON opened at $216.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.24 and a beta of 0.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

