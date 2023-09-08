GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 812 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.