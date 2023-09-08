GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,265. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

