Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

